Biden is willing to negotiate on corporate tax rate in infrastructure plan (update)
Apr. 07, 2021 4:24 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor77 Comments
- President Biden said he's willing to negotiate on the proposed corporate tax rate increase that's intended to help pay for his $2T infrastructure plan.
- "I'm willing to listen to that," Biden responded when asked if he'd consider a lower corporate tax rate than the 28% the plan is proposing. That's up from the current rate of 21%.
- Still, he defended the broad scope and size of the infrastructure plan after critics claimed the package contained too many items that they don't consider to be infrastructure.
- "The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs," Biden said. "And it is evolving again today."
- Besides such traditional infrastructure projects as fixing roads and bridges, the Biden plan also includes broadband networks, child care initiatives, and raising wages for health care workers. He called it a plan for the "infrastructure needed for tomorrow" besides fixing today's infrastructure.
- As for how to pay for it, Biden said there are "many other ways we can do it.... I'm willing to negotiate that."
- Update at 4:38 PM ET: As part of the effort to gain support for Biden's corporate tax plan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has written an op-ed piece for the Wall Street Journal.
- She said the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 has led to the lowest corporate tax collections level since WWII, at 1% of GDP. And the TCJA didn't encourage companies to bring back operations to America, she said.
- First, other countries responded by lowering their taxes as well, resulting in a "race to the bottom." But also, the TCJA made the first 10% of returns earned by foreign assets tax exempt. It also allowed corporations bring their foreign profits back to the U.S. and pay the 21% rate or keep them anywhere else in the world, "where the U.S. will charge you around half that," Yellen wrote.
- Biden's "Made in America Tax Plan" eliminates the TCJA's profit-shifting and offshoring incentives and ends the special exclusion on foreign assets, she said.
- "It also establishes a more effective global minimum tax that is much closer to the American rate, and stops calculating it based on total global profits. Instead, the tax will be calculated country by country. That way, corporations can’t shift profits around the world to minimize their tax bills," she said.
