Robinhood reportedly looking for more credit lines ahead of IPO
Apr. 07, 2021 4:25 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Robinhood Markets (RBNHD) is said to be looking to increase its bank loans ahead of an IPO.
- The trading platform is having discussions with lenders about adding to its revolving credit lines, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Robinhood earlier this year raised $3.4b in debt and equity after getting margin call related to the the GameStop retailer trader trading frenzy .
- Robinhood is said to be developing a platform that will allow users of its trading app to buy into initial public offerings, including its own, a market generally restricted to institutional investors, Reuters reported last month.
- Last month, Bloomberg reported that Robinhood may get a valuation of up to $40B in an IPO after being valued at $11.7B in a private funding round last year.
- Last month, SPAC Fintech Acquisition V soared on a report of deal to take trading platform eToro public.