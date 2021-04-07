Texas Pacific Land names new CFO on Robert Packer's exit

  • Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) announces the retirement of long-standing CFO Robert Packer after his 10 years of service with the company; the retirement is effective May 31, 2021.
  • VP, Finance Chris Steddum will succeed Packer as the company's new chief financial officer. Steddum brings in corporate and sell-side experience within the oil and gas industry and has held investment banking roles at Stifel Financial prior to joining TPL in 2019.
  • The company also announces the appointment of VP, Accounting Stephanie Buffington to the newly created role of chief accounting officer, effective June 1, 2021.
  • Previously (April 1): Texas Pacific Land cut at Stifel following big run higher
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.