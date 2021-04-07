Texas Pacific Land names new CFO on Robert Packer's exit
Apr. 07, 2021 4:31 PM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL)TPLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) announces the retirement of long-standing CFO Robert Packer after his 10 years of service with the company; the retirement is effective May 31, 2021.
- VP, Finance Chris Steddum will succeed Packer as the company's new chief financial officer. Steddum brings in corporate and sell-side experience within the oil and gas industry and has held investment banking roles at Stifel Financial prior to joining TPL in 2019.
- The company also announces the appointment of VP, Accounting Stephanie Buffington to the newly created role of chief accounting officer, effective June 1, 2021.
