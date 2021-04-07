Facebook testing new live creator Q&A product Hotline

  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is testing a new experimental Q&A offering from its internal NPE research and development group, TechCrunch reports.
  • It describes the new product, Hotline, as a mashup of Instagram Live and Clubhouse.
  • The offering allows creators to speak to an audience that can ask questions via text or audio - but unlike Clubhouse, it allows creators to turn on cameras for an event rather than going audio-only. A public test came today via real estate investor Nick Huber.
  • It's being spearheaded by Facebook's Eric Hazzard, who joined when the company acquired his Q&A app tbh.
  • The news is the latest in the fast-moving social audio space. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been discussing ways to monetize its Spaces audio product and reportedly considered its own $4B takeover of Clubhouse.
