Facebook testing new live creator Q&A product Hotline
Apr. 07, 2021 4:32 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FB, TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is testing a new experimental Q&A offering from its internal NPE research and development group, TechCrunch reports.
- It describes the new product, Hotline, as a mashup of Instagram Live and Clubhouse.
- The offering allows creators to speak to an audience that can ask questions via text or audio - but unlike Clubhouse, it allows creators to turn on cameras for an event rather than going audio-only. A public test came today via real estate investor Nick Huber.
- It's being spearheaded by Facebook's Eric Hazzard, who joined when the company acquired his Q&A app tbh.
- The news is the latest in the fast-moving social audio space. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been discussing ways to monetize its Spaces audio product and reportedly considered its own $4B takeover of Clubhouse.