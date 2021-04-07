GoDaddy acquires select domains and assets from Minds + Machines
Apr. 07, 2021 4:53 PM ETGoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)GDDYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- GoDaddy's (NYSE:GDDY) registry subsidiary will acquire the ..club and .design domain extensions owned and operated by Minds + Machines Group for undisclosed terms. GoDaddy will also pick up 28 domain name extensions and relevant MMX assets for $120M.
- GoDaddy Registry also announces recent partnerships with the ROAR leadership team to launch the .basketball and .rugby extensions and Ally Financial to support the branded .ally extension.
- After closing the acquisitions, GoDaddy Registry will own, manage, or operate over 240 top-level domain extensions with more than 14M managed domain names.
