Brookfield Asset Management prices $500M green note offering

  • Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM) offering of US$500M of senior notes due 2031 price to bear interest at a rate of 2.724% per year.
  • The notes will be issued by Brookfield Finance, an indirect 100% owned subsidiary of Brookfield.
  • An amount equal to the net proceeds from the notes sale will go toward the financing and/or refinancing of recently completed and future eligible green projects, including the development and redevelopment of such projects.
  • Until the proceeds go to such projects, they will be temporarily used for general corporate purposes, including the early redemption of all or a portion of outstanding C$600M of 4.54% notes due March 31, 2023 issued by Brookfield.
  • The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2021.
  • Brookfield's long-term debt over the past 11 quarters:
