Astrotech to raise $10M in direct offering; stock down 22%

Apr. 07, 2021 5:00 PM ETAstrotech Corporation (ASTC)ASTCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) announces direct offering of 6.67M shares to the underwriter H.C. Wainwright & Co, who has agreed to purchase the shares on firm commitment basis at $1.50 each.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 1M shares.
  • Gross proceed will be ~$10M.
  • The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, working capital, and capital expenditures.
  • The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2021.
  • Stock down 22% in after-hours trading.
  • Earlier today, the stock rallied after subsidiary BreathTech signed deal to study BreathTest-1000 in COVID-19 patients.
