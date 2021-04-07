Astrotech to raise $10M in direct offering; stock down 22%
Apr. 07, 2021 5:00 PM ETAstrotech Corporation (ASTC)ASTCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) announces direct offering of 6.67M shares to the underwriter H.C. Wainwright & Co, who has agreed to purchase the shares on firm commitment basis at $1.50 each.
- Underwriters' overallotment option is to purchase up to an additional 1M shares.
- Gross proceed will be ~$10M.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, working capital, and capital expenditures.
- The offering is expected to close on April 12, 2021.
- Stock down 22% in after-hours trading.
- Earlier today, the stock rallied after subsidiary BreathTech signed deal to study BreathTest-1000 in COVID-19 patients.