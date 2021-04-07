BancorpSouth gets FDIC approval to acquire National United, FNS Bancshares

Apr. 07, 2021 5:10 PM ETCadence Bank (CADE), FNSBCADE, FNSBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) gets regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to complete its proposed mergers with National United Bancshares, the parent of National United, and with FNS Bancshares (OTCQX:FNSB), the parent of FNB Bank.
  • The acquisitions are expected to close on May 1, 2021.
  • Upon completion of the transactions, National United President and CEO Eugene Worthington will become BancorpSouth's area chairman and FNS CEO Steve Rownd will be BancorpSouth division president.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2020, National United and FNS collectively reported total assets of $1.5B, total loans of $930M, and total deposits of $1.4B.
