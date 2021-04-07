Progress Software proposes $300M convertible notes offering
Apr. 07, 2021 5:49 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)PRGSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) initiates an offering of $300M principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026.
- Initial purchasers will be granted an option to purchase up to an additional $45M of notes.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds for the cost on capped call transactions, to use up to $20M proceeds to repurchase shares of its common stock concurrently with the pricing of this offering in privately negotiated transactions, and any remaining amount to fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.
- Stock down 5% in after-hours trading.
