Freedom Boat Club buys New York Franchise operation and territory
Apr. 08, 2021 6:12 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)BCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Freedom Boat Club, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has acquired the Freedom Boat Club of New York franchise operation and territory. Terms not disclosed.
- The scope of the transaction includes six New York area locations covering Long Island based in Northport, Glen Cove, Lindenhurst, Freeport, Port Jefferson, and Port Washington.
- Freedom Boat Club will also acquire the corresponding territory rights which includes all of Long Island, New York City (excluding Staten Island), the eastern coastline of Westchester County and the western coastline of Westchester County to the Tappan Zee bridge.
- This is the third acquisition made by Freedom Boat Club over the past year, following the purchase of the Chicago territory in early March and the Charleston, South Carolina territory in the spring of 2020.