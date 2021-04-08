Cipherloc announces $6.4M equity raise
- Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK) to issue ~35.8M common stock and warrants to purchase 35.8M common stock, for gross proceeds of ~$6.4M.
- The shares and warrants were sold at a price of $0.18 per combined share and warrant, equal to 80% of the closing sales price of the company's common stock on March 30, 2021.
- The five years warrants have an exercise price of $0.36 per share.
- Said David Chasteen, Chief Executive Officer, "We believe that post-quantum encryption will be one of the largest and most critical technology migrations of the next several years. We intend to remain true to our lean operating approach, but will now have the capital resources to build out Cipherloc's organization and further increase our commercialization activities. This capital is particularly important in light of our recent announcements and additional progress with key partners as we advance the application of our quantum resistant and FIPS 140-2 certified Polymorphic Encryption Core (PEC) in multiple potential applications."