The Buckle saw 240.2% growth in March sales
Apr. 08, 2021 7:00 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)BKEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reports net sales increased 240.2% to $139.4M in March (for the 5-week fiscal month ended April 3, 2021 ).
- Net sales for the 9-week fiscal period ended April 3, 2021 increased 97.7% to $205.5M.
- The company will report total net sales each month vs. past two years and does not plan to separately report comparable store sales for the months most affected by the store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
- The company plans to resume its regular monthly reporting with its August results.