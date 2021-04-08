BeiGene's zanubrutinib fails to meet co-primary endpoints in COVID-19-related pulmonary distress
Apr. 08, 2021 7:35 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the Phase 2 trial evaluating Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 did not meet the co-primary efficacy endpoints of respiratory failure-free survival or reduction in days on oxygen as compared to placebo.
- There were no new or additional safety signals for zanubrutinib identified in the trial.
- The trial enrolled 67 patients with COVID-19 who either required supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.
- Also, Brukinsa is now available in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare indolent B-cell lymphoma.
- Brukinsa was authorized for sale by Health Canada in this indication on March 1, 2021.