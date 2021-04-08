BeiGene's zanubrutinib fails to meet co-primary endpoints in COVID-19-related pulmonary distress

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces that the Phase 2 trial evaluating Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) in patients hospitalized with respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 did not meet the co-primary efficacy endpoints of respiratory failure-free survival or reduction in days on oxygen as compared to placebo.
  • There were no new or additional safety signals for zanubrutinib identified in the trial.
  • The trial enrolled 67 patients with COVID-19 who either required supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.
  • Also, Brukinsa is now available in Canada for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare indolent B-cell lymphoma.
  • Brukinsa was authorized for sale by Health Canada in this indication on March 1, 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.