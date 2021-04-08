F5 Networks downgraded at Credit Suisse after checks imply softer than expected demand
Apr. 08, 2021 7:36 AM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)FFIVBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Following "uninspiring" first quarter channel checks, Credit Suisse downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from Outperform to Neutral with a $207 price target.
- The firm remains bullish on F5's "relevance to hybrid cloud transitions," but industry checks suggested a "slight slowdown" in IT solutions demand from enterprises and lower than expected U.S. federal government demand in the first half.
- Due to the checks, Credit Suisse thinks FFIV's revenue growth might not accelerate after Q2, which might create a "mixed reaction" due to the valuation.
- FFIV shares are down 2.8% pre-market to $205.
- In January, F5 reported fiscal Q1 beats and guided for an upside FQ2.