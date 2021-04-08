F5 Networks downgraded at Credit Suisse after checks imply softer than expected demand

  • Following "uninspiring" first quarter channel checks, Credit Suisse downgrades F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from Outperform to Neutral with a $207 price target.
  • The firm remains bullish on F5's "relevance to hybrid cloud transitions," but industry checks suggested a "slight slowdown" in IT solutions demand from enterprises and lower than expected U.S. federal government demand in the first half.
  • Due to the checks, Credit Suisse thinks FFIV's revenue growth might not accelerate after Q2, which might create a "mixed reaction" due to the valuation.
  • FFIV shares are down 2.8% pre-market to $205.
  • In January, F5 reported fiscal Q1 beats and guided for an upside FQ2.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.