ViaDerma reports multi-fold growth in Q1 prelim reveues
Apr. 08, 2021 7:39 AM ETViaDerma, Inc. (VDRM)VDRMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- For 1Q21, ViaDerma (OTCPK:VDRM) estimates revenues to top $113K compared to total revenues of only $2,133 for year ago quarter mainly led by $90K proceeds from a earlier announced licensing agreement.
- Revenues from online retail sales for Q1 are estimated to be more than $23K (+978% Y/Y).
- The company paid off all outstanding toxic convertible debt and is now completely debt free; expects to self-fund all operations from this point and does not expect to take on any future debt.
- OTC Markets have removed the shell risk annotation from ViaDerma's profile and it plans to file for listing to the OTCQB.
