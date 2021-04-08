Conagra Brands points to sustained at-home product demand

  • Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) trades slightly higher after posting its FQ3 report and updating guidance.
  • Looking ahead, the company says it has seen a sustained increase in demand in its retail segments when compared to pre-COVID-19 demand levels, driven by continued elevate at-home eating as well as the impact of customers beginning to rebuild inventories. Conagra has also continued to see reduced demand in its Foodservice segment when compared to pre-COVID-19 demand levels. Elevated inflation in cost of goods sold, and COVID-19-related costs continue to impact the business.
  • For FQ4, Conagra expects organic sales growth is expected in the range of -10% to -12% Adjusted operating margin is expected in the range of 14% to 15% Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $0.49 to $0.55 vs. $0.52 consensus. The company is reaffirms its FY22 guidance for organic net sales growth of +1% to +2%, adjusted operating margin of 18% to 19% and adjusted EPS of $2.63 to $2.73 vs. $2.66 to $2.76 prior.
  • Shares of Conagra are up 0.83% after the narrow EPS beat.
