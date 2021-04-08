Gogo stock gains after Cowen upgrade on long-term refinancing catalyst

  • Last week, Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) rallied after launching its refinancing process with a convertible debt exchange.
  • Saying the refinancing "should create significant free cash flow and reposition Gogo for the long term," Cowen upgrades the company from Market Perform to Outperform and adds $2 to the price target for $14.
  • Analyst Lance Vitanza writes that Gogo is at an attractive entry point and deserves a "relatively high multiple" due to its strong BA broadband growth, wide competitive moat, and "incumbency" with a large installed base."
  • Gogo shares are up 4.9% pre-market to $10.90.
  • Related: Gogo is also refinancing and replacing $975M of outstanding senior notes and a $30M undrawn asset-based facility.
