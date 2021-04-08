Heliostar to raise C$4M in brokered private placement

  • Heliostar Metals (OTCQX:HSTXF) entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity as lead agent for a marketed private placement of up to 3.81M units at C$1.05/unit for gross proceeds of ~C$4M.
  • Each unit will consist of one share and one half of one common share purchase warrant where the warrant will be exercisable for one share at an exercise price of C$1.70 for a year from closing date.
  • Agents granted over-allotment option to sell up to an additional 15% of units.
  • If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the company could sell up to an additional 571,429 units for additional gross proceeds of up to C$600K and the total gross proceeds could be increased to C$4.6M.
  • Net proceeds to be used for advancing the company's Alaskan and Mexican projects and general corporate purposes.
  • Offering scheduled to close on or about Apr.29.
