Wingstop valuation holds back RBC Capital from bullish stance
Apr. 08, 2021 8:01 AM ETWingstop Inc. (WING)WINGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital Markets initiates coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) with a Sector Perform rating.
- Analyst Christopher Carril calls Wingstop one of the most compelling growth stories in the restaurant sector, but says the risk vs. reward profile is balanced at the current valuation for the stock.
- Wingstop is called out for having best-in-class unit economics, which is helping to drive long-term double-digit restaurant growth. The issue is the runaway share price over the last 18 months.
- The firm assigns a price target of $140 to WING. The 52-week trading range is $91.48 to $172.68.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Wingstop is Very Bearish, due to low marks for value, momentum and revisions.