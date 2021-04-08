Hut 8 picks strategic finance leader as CFO
- Hut8 Mining (OTCQX:HUTMF) appointed strategic finance leader Shane Downey, CPA, CA as its CFO, effective Apr.26, replacing Jimmy Vaiopoulos who is stepping down from his position but will continue to serve the company in an advisory role.
- With 15+ years of experience in progressively senior roles, he is joining Hut 8 from York Group of Companies, where he led an active M&A strategy, combined with corporate finance efforts focused on raising both private equity and debt.
- Mr. Vaiopoulos has entered into a one-year agreement with Hut 8 Mining to assist with the transition to Shane Downey as Hut 8's new CFO.