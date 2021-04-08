Nikola announces partnership for sales and service dealer network
Apr. 08, 2021 8:10 AM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)NKLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor82 Comments
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) says it is taking the first step in establishing a nationwide plan for its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage in partnership with RIG360 Service Network.
- The company is partnering with RIG360 on a network of heavy-duty truck service and maintenance centers and plans to provide sales and service products for commercial customers at more than 65 RIG360 dealer locations throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States.
- The RIG360 dealers are expected to provide Nikola customers with market leading sales and service while helping them maximize operational efficiencies and vehicle uptime. "We expect this association to play an integral part in advancing Nikola's zero-emission vehicle sales and overall industry adoption by providing assurance in reliability and support over the life of our products," updates the company.
- Nikola and RIG360 expect to finalize distribution plans and agreements in the coming months in order to fully support customers in the sale and service of the Nikola Tre BEV which will be launched later this year.
- NKLA +2.11% premarket to $12.55.
