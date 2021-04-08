GT Biopharma gives enrollment update in early-stage bone cancer study
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) announces the enrollment of Patient 10 in its GTB-3550 TriKE first-in-human Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) forms of bone marrow cancers.
- Up to 63.7% Reduction in Bone Marrow Blast Levels were observed in the first 9 patients in the study. The Patient 10 will be dosed at 100mcg/kg/day.
- The company also highlighted that no Progenitor-derived or Autologous/Allogenic cell therapy was required.
- "The data from the first nine patients treated with GTB-3550 indicates significant bone marrow blast level reductions in AML and MDS patients without the need for expensive progenitor-derived or autologous/allogenic cell therapies," CEO Anthony Cataldo said.
