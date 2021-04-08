GT Biopharma gives enrollment update in early-stage bone cancer study

  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) announces the enrollment of Patient 10 in its GTB-3550 TriKE first-in-human Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) forms of bone marrow cancers.
  • Up to 63.7% Reduction in Bone Marrow Blast Levels were observed in the first 9 patients in the study. The Patient 10 will be dosed at 100mcg/kg/day.
  • The company also highlighted that no Progenitor-derived or Autologous/Allogenic cell therapy was required.
  • "The data from the first nine patients treated with GTB-3550 indicates significant bone marrow blast level reductions in AML and MDS patients without the need for expensive progenitor-derived or autologous/allogenic cell therapies," CEO Anthony Cataldo said.
  • Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.