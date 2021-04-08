Biogen inks BAT1806 licensing deal in rheumatoid arthritis
Apr. 08, 2021 8:14 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)BIIBBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Bio-Thera Solutions have entered into a license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize BAT1806, a proposed biosimilar referencing ACTEMRA (tocilizumab).
- Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will make an upfront payment of $30M and will be eligible for potential milestones, contingent upon Bio-Thera's Phase 3 for BAT1806 achieving satisfactory results.
- Biogen will also pay Bio-Thera Solutions tiered royalties.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2 2021.
- Biogen will gain exclusive BAT1806 rights in all countries excluding China (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan).
- ACTEMRA’s primary indication is for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis in adults as well as juvenile idiopathic polyarthritis, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, giant cell arteritis and cytokine release syndrome.