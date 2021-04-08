Lilly woes provide buying opportunity, Danaher a buy with likely earnings beat, and more in today's analyst action
Apr. 08, 2021 9:26 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), DHR, SPNE, GKOSLLY, DHR, SPNE, GKOSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
Lilly's recent setback provides buying opportunity
- Although Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) share price has been hit since reporting after the bell on Tuesday that the FDA is extending the review of an sNDA for Olumiant (baricitinib) in atopic dermatitis, Cantor Fitzgerald indicates this has provided a buying opportunity.
- "You're Gonna Miss This Opportunity When It's Gone, Time To Take Another Look With The Pullback" reads the headline of a note today.
- Cantor has an overweight rating on shares.
- Lilly suffered another woe today, reporting that baricitinib failed to meet its primary endpoint in a COVID-19 trial.
Danaher new positive catalyst watch at Citi
- Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly expects Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to beat Q1 21 bioprocessing expectations, and as a result, is initiating the stock as a positive catalyst watch.
- He says a potential Q1 beat and guidance raise later this month could move shares higher.
- Donnelly adds that molecular point-of-care testing remains the most durable testing method for COVID-19, and thus, the company faces less downside risk from a drop in test numbers.
SeaSpine upgraded to buy at Wells Fargo on company outlook
- Wells Fargo analyst Shagun Singh has upgraded shares of SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) from equal weight to overweight and boosted the price target to $24 from $19.
- His boost is the result of the company's revised 2021 outlook and the strength of its 7D Surgical system.
Glaucos upped to outperform at Oppenheimer
- Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman has lifted shares of Glaucos (NYSE:GKOS) from perform to outperform and his raising his price target to $100 from $93.
- He says that given improving -- though fluid -- COVID-19 trends and clinical data announcements, a recent pullback in shares provides "a solid entry point."
- Lichtman adds that continued improvement in its pipeline could provide further upside for shares.