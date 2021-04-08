Lilly woes provide buying opportunity, Danaher a buy with likely earnings beat, and more in today's analyst action

Lilly's recent setback provides buying opportunity

Danaher new positive catalyst watch at Citi

  • Citi analyst Patrick Donnelly expects Danaher (NYSE:DHR) to beat Q1 21 bioprocessing expectations, and as a result, is initiating the stock as a positive catalyst watch.
  • He says a potential Q1 beat and guidance raise later this month could move shares higher.
  • Donnelly adds that molecular point-of-care testing remains the most durable testing method for COVID-19, and thus, the company faces less downside risk from a drop in test numbers.

SeaSpine upgraded to buy at Wells Fargo on company outlook

  • Wells Fargo analyst Shagun Singh has upgraded shares of SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) from equal weight to overweight and boosted the price target to $24 from $19.
  • His boost is the result of the company's revised 2021 outlook and the strength of its 7D Surgical system.

Glaucos upped to outperform at Oppenheimer

  • Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman has lifted shares of Glaucos (NYSE:GKOS) from perform to outperform and his raising his price target to $100 from $93.
  • He says that given improving -- though fluid -- COVID-19 trends and clinical data announcements, a recent pullback in shares provides "a solid entry point."
  • Lichtman adds that continued improvement in its pipeline could provide further upside for shares.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.