Icahn Enterprises plans to offer more senior notes via private placement

Apr. 08, 2021 8:22 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)IEPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) plans to offer additional 5.250% senior notes due 2027 through a private placement and use the proceeds to redeem existing 6.250% senior notes due 2022.
  • If successful, the offering lowers the cost of debt for the company and extends the maturity.
  • The notes will be issued under the indenture dated as of Dec. 12, 2019.
  • In January, IEP offered $750M of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 through a private placement, which had been increased from its original offering of $500M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.