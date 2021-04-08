Icahn Enterprises plans to offer more senior notes via private placement
Apr. 08, 2021 8:22 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)IEPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) plans to offer additional 5.250% senior notes due 2027 through a private placement and use the proceeds to redeem existing 6.250% senior notes due 2022.
- If successful, the offering lowers the cost of debt for the company and extends the maturity.
- The notes will be issued under the indenture dated as of Dec. 12, 2019.
- In January, IEP offered $750M of 4.375% senior notes due 2029 through a private placement, which had been increased from its original offering of $500M.