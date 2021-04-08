ImmunoPrecise shares rise after launching TATX-112 candidate antibody program
Apr. 08, 2021 8:28 AM ETImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA)IPABy: SA News Team
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) announces that its subsidiary Talem Therapeutics has advanced development of a candidate panel of vetted, novel, therapeutic antibodies, collectively referred to as TATX-112, against an undisclosed target, into formal lead candidate characterization.
- Shares up nearly 10% premarket.
- Talem has developed the TATX-112 antibodies with the goal of specifically blocking the interaction between the target and its ligand, which is expected to significantly improve specificity of such tumor therapy due to its relatively higher expression levels in tumors compared to normal tissue.
- In addition to TATX-112, Talem is continuing development efforts of its other potential products leveraging its pipeline of highly differentiated therapeutic antibody programs for the potential treatment of various disease areas, including heart disease, inflammation, infectious diseases and cancer.