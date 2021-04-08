Connect Biopharma completes enrollment in mid-stage atopic dermatitis study
- Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) announces that it has completed full enrollment of the phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis (AD).
- The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging clinical trial to assess the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics (PK) profile of CBP-201, was designed to enroll 220 subjects and is being conducted at 60 sites across the US, China, Australia, and New Zealand.
- The company expects to post results from the study during the second half of this year.
- Atopic dermatitis, which has an estimated lifetime prevalence of up to 20% and is increasing globally, is the most commonly diagnosed chronic inflammatory skin disorder.
- Shares of the company up marginally during premarket trading.