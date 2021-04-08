Enerplus to buy Williston Basin assets from Hess for $312M

Apr. 08, 2021 8:25 AM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF), HESERF, HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) +1.8% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Bakken shale acreage from Hess (NYSE:HES) for $312M.
  • The sale consists of 78.7K largely contiguous net acres in Dunn County, North Dakota, with net production averaging 4,500 boe/day net to Hess in Q1.
  • Based on an eight month contribution from the acquisition to FY 2021 production, Enerplus raises its full-year production guidance to 111K-115K boe/day from 103.5K-108.5K boe/day previously, including 68.5K-71.5K bbl/day of liquids from 63K-67K bbl/day.
  • The increased production guidance also is driven by strong operating performance in North Dakota and higher than expected output in the Marcellus through the first three months of the year.
  • The company revises its FY 2021 capital spending plan to $360M-$400M from $335M-$385M in connection with the acquired assets.
  • The company also highlights a five-year outlook with projected cumulative free cash flow of $1.2B-$1.8B during 2021-25, assuming $50-$55/bbl WTI.
  • The deal follows the recent $465M acquisition of privately-held Williston Basin oil and gas producer Bruin E&P Holdco.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.