Enerplus to buy Williston Basin assets from Hess for $312M
Apr. 08, 2021 8:25 AM ETEnerplus Corporation (ERF), HESERF, HESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) +1.8% pre-market after agreeing to acquire Bakken shale acreage from Hess (NYSE:HES) for $312M.
- The sale consists of 78.7K largely contiguous net acres in Dunn County, North Dakota, with net production averaging 4,500 boe/day net to Hess in Q1.
- Based on an eight month contribution from the acquisition to FY 2021 production, Enerplus raises its full-year production guidance to 111K-115K boe/day from 103.5K-108.5K boe/day previously, including 68.5K-71.5K bbl/day of liquids from 63K-67K bbl/day.
- The increased production guidance also is driven by strong operating performance in North Dakota and higher than expected output in the Marcellus through the first three months of the year.
- The company revises its FY 2021 capital spending plan to $360M-$400M from $335M-$385M in connection with the acquired assets.
- The company also highlights a five-year outlook with projected cumulative free cash flow of $1.2B-$1.8B during 2021-25, assuming $50-$55/bbl WTI.
- The deal follows the recent $465M acquisition of privately-held Williston Basin oil and gas producer Bruin E&P Holdco.