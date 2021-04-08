Ocuphire initiates mid-stage trial of APX3330 in diabetic retinopathy
- Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) announces that it has screened the first patient in ZETA-1, a Phase 2 trial to evaluate APX3330 in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and mild proliferative diabetic retinopathy ((mild PDR)).
- The company said that topline data from the study is expected by early 2022.
- APX3330 is a small molecule oral drug candidate and a first-in-class inhibitor of the transcription factor regulator Ref-1 (reduction-oxidation effector factor-1).
- The ZETA-1 trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked study designed to evaluate the efficacy of APX3330 to improve diabetic retinopathy over 24 weeks.
- The primary endpoint of the study will evaluate the percentage of subjects with a ≥ 2 step improvement on the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (DRSS) score.
- The study will be conducted in up to 20 U.S. sites and is expected to enroll about 100 subjects with moderately-severe to severe NPDR or mild PDR in the study eye.
- A number of retinal centers across the US are active and recruiting eligible diabetic retinopathy patients, the company said.
