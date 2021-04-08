Ocuphire initiates mid-stage trial of APX3330 in diabetic retinopathy

  • Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) announces that it has screened the first patient in ZETA-1, a Phase 2 trial to evaluate APX3330 in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) and mild proliferative diabetic retinopathy ((mild PDR)).
  • The company said that topline data from the study is expected by early 2022.
  • APX3330 is a small molecule oral drug candidate and a first-in-class inhibitor of the transcription factor regulator Ref-1 (reduction-oxidation effector factor-1).
  • The ZETA-1 trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-masked study designed to evaluate the efficacy of APX3330 to improve diabetic retinopathy over 24 weeks.
  • The primary endpoint of the study will evaluate the percentage of subjects with a ≥ 2 step improvement on the Diabetic Retinopathy Severity Scale (DRSS) score.
  • The study will be conducted in up to 20 U.S. sites and is expected to enroll about 100 subjects with moderately-severe to severe NPDR or mild PDR in the study eye.
  • A number of retinal centers across the US are active and recruiting eligible diabetic retinopathy patients, the company said.
  • Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.