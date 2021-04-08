Mogo's payments platform inks partnership with LendingClub bank
Apr. 08, 2021 8:40 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)MOGOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mogo's (NASDAQ:MOGO) trades 3% higher premarket after wholly owned payments platform, Carta Worldwide, a modern card issuing platform, is extending their U.S. market deployment with an expanded debit card issuance service offering for fintech challenger banks.
- Carta has partnered with LendingClub Bank, National Association, to power the new advanced debit card product offering and help businesses rapidly deploy next-gen digital banking solutions.
- Carta enables fintech and banking organizations to quickly create and deploy virtual and physical card products backed by best in class issuing and processing capabilities.