Mogo's payments platform inks partnership with LendingClub bank

Apr. 08, 2021 8:40 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)MOGOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Mogo's (NASDAQ:MOGO) trades 3% higher premarket after wholly owned payments platform, Carta Worldwide, a modern card issuing platform, is extending their U.S. market deployment with an expanded debit card issuance service offering for fintech challenger banks.
  • Carta has partnered with LendingClub Bank, National Association, to power the new advanced debit card product offering and help businesses rapidly deploy next-gen digital banking solutions.
  • Carta enables fintech and banking organizations to quickly create and deploy virtual and physical card products backed by best in class issuing and processing capabilities.
