MSC Industrial Direct rebounds as Wells Fargo sees attractive entry point
Apr. 08, 2021 8:43 AM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)MSMBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Following a mixed bag of earnings on Wednesday, and a stock decline of 5.5%, MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is rebounding from yesterday's loss.
- The stock is up 3.5% premarket after Wells Fargo analyst called the latest quarter "solid," with few sticking points related to inventory writedowns and the margin framework.
- "That said, MSM is showing early progress with their 1) 'Mission Critical' initiative, 2) already growing above their Industrial Production benchmark and 3) seeing upside to previously identified cost actions."
- "As such, we are upgrading shares to Overweight and raising our price target to $105 (vs. $90), equating to 19x CY '22E PE and 13x EBITDA."
