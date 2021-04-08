MSC Industrial Direct rebounds as Wells Fargo sees attractive entry point

Apr. 08, 2021 8:43 AM ETMSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)MSMBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Following a mixed bag of earnings on Wednesday, and a stock decline of 5.5%, MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is rebounding from yesterday's loss.
  • The stock is up 3.5% premarket after Wells Fargo analyst called the latest quarter "solid," with few sticking points related to inventory writedowns and the margin framework.
  • "That said, MSM is showing early progress with their 1) 'Mission Critical' initiative, 2) already growing above their Industrial Production benchmark and 3) seeing upside to previously identified cost actions."
  • "As such, we are upgrading shares to Overweight and raising our price target to $105 (vs. $90), equating to 19x CY '22E PE and 13x EBITDA."
  • Check out a full breakdown of MSC Industrial Direct's results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter.
