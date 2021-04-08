Avinger updates on Tigereye commercial launch

  • Having initiated the full commercial launch in January, Tigereye sales are likely to increase its combined Lumivascular CTO revenue by 60% YoY in Q1 2021, Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced today.
  • The image-guided chronic total occlusion (“CTO”) crossing system was granted the 510(k) clearance by the FDA in September for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (“PAD”).
  • The company initiated Tigereye’s commercial rollout with a limited launch in Q4 2020 and with the full launch in January, it has now been introduced to 30 treatment facilities with over 160 cases successfully performed.
  • In January, Avinger shares surged on the announcement of the full commercial launch of Tigereye with the company highlighting its potential to expand the revenue growth opportunities in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.