Avinger updates on Tigereye commercial launch
Apr. 08, 2021 9:07 AM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)AVGRBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Having initiated the full commercial launch in January, Tigereye sales are likely to increase its combined Lumivascular CTO revenue by 60% YoY in Q1 2021, Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced today.
- The image-guided chronic total occlusion (“CTO”) crossing system was granted the 510(k) clearance by the FDA in September for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (“PAD”).
- The company initiated Tigereye’s commercial rollout with a limited launch in Q4 2020 and with the full launch in January, it has now been introduced to 30 treatment facilities with over 160 cases successfully performed.
- In January, Avinger shares surged on the announcement of the full commercial launch of Tigereye with the company highlighting its potential to expand the revenue growth opportunities in 2021.