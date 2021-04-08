Academy Sports & Outdoor stock setting up for volatile ride

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is on watch after a 9M share block is reported to being shopped by JPMorgan.
  • After running up more than 48% this year, shares of ASO are down 5.05% in premarket action.
  • ASO is one of the top trending stocks on WallStreetBets, but has also been mentioned favorably on the paved Wall Street.
  • UBS analyst Michael Lasser: "We think elevated category demand for outdoor activities and home fitness continued through the holidays. Importantly, its 16.1% SSS was driven by strong performance in its non-legacy markets. Further, we think ASO has begun 2021 with strong momentum."
  • It appears that ASO could be setting up a volatile stretch of trading.
  • ASO currently trades above its 10-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
