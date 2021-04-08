Vislink trades high on contract to provide off-road electric racing series to NEP

  • Vislink (NASDAQ:VISL) trades 5% higher premarket after it announced that it is partnering with NEP Group, one of the world’s largest production companies, to provide its cutting-edge RF Technology for the ground-breaking series, Extreme E, a zero emission off-road racing program specially designed to raise awareness of permanent damage due to climate change in some of the world’s most remote and toughest locations.
  • "Our wireless camera systems are able to capture events in extreme conditions and remote areas, like Extreme E, that highlight important issues that are core to our Vislink values such as climate change, sustainability and gender equality," CEO Mickey Miller commented.
  • The company’s systems integrate into all production architectures— Remote Production, IP or Satellite contribution.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.