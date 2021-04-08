Vislink trades high on contract to provide off-road electric racing series to NEP
Apr. 08, 2021 9:10 AM ETVislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL)VISLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Vislink (NASDAQ:VISL) trades 5% higher premarket after it announced that it is partnering with NEP Group, one of the world’s largest production companies, to provide its cutting-edge RF Technology for the ground-breaking series, Extreme E, a zero emission off-road racing program specially designed to raise awareness of permanent damage due to climate change in some of the world’s most remote and toughest locations.
- "Our wireless camera systems are able to capture events in extreme conditions and remote areas, like Extreme E, that highlight important issues that are core to our Vislink values such as climate change, sustainability and gender equality," CEO Mickey Miller commented.
- The company’s systems integrate into all production architectures— Remote Production, IP or Satellite contribution.