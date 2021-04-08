WynnBET partners with Minute Media to create story-driven content
Apr. 08, 2021 9:12 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)WYNNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +0.7% premarket, has signed a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership with Minute Media, owner and operator of six global sports and culture brands including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, and The Big Lead.
- As per the deal, WynnBET will tap into Minute Media's diverse network of owned brands, media personalities, athlete influencers and open technology platform to create story-driven content that introduces WynnBET to an average of 60M monthly users in the United States.
- "Minute Media creates and publishes high quality sports-related content, much of it to avid local audiences, and we are excited about the opportunity to introduce WynnBET to them," said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Resorts. "We also look forward to leveraging our partnership with Minute Media to jointly create compelling new content for distribution through our combined properties."