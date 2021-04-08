Portage Biotech doses first patient in early-stage cancer study
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 portion of the PRECIOUS-01 open-label, dose-escalation and expansion clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability, efficacy and dosing of PORT-3 in the treatment of cancer.
- PORT-3 is a nanoparticle co-formulation of the invariant natural killer T-cell (iNKT) agonist IMM60 and NY-ESO-1 immunogenic peptides developed for the treatment of NY-ESO-1 positive solid tumors.
- The preclinical data demonstrated good tolerability and a strong cancer-specific B and T-cell response, and preclinical data also showed that co-formulation of other cancer antigen vaccines and iNKT agonists resulted in up to 2-5x increases in potency.
- The phase 1 part of the trial is expected to enroll 15 patients.
- Shares of the company up more than 2% premarket.