Envestnet acquires Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies, adding to API ecosystem
Apr. 08, 2021 9:21 AM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)ENVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Underscoring its focus on adding tech tools to its arsenal, Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) acquires fintech firm Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies, which provides automated goals-based savings and wealth solutions to banks, credit unions, trust companies, and other financial institutions.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- "This acquisition optimizes our API-based financial wellness ecosystem, and also helps strengthen our foothold to enable embedded finance, which we see as a key driver of the future of financial services," said Envestnet President Stuart DePina.
- Harvest's platform includes such capabilities as automated micro-savings, which helps clients' customers to automate savings for specific goals; and digital account opening, which lets clients and end-investor customers open accounts across savings, wealth, and trust systems through a streamlined process.
- Harvest's automated micro-saving technology delivers data to the bank or firm, which can then signal when it's time to move someone from a savings solution to a wealth offering, fitting in with Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem.