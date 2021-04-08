Envestnet acquires Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies, adding to API ecosystem

  • Underscoring its focus on adding tech tools to its arsenal, Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) acquires fintech firm Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies, which provides automated goals-based savings and wealth solutions to banks, credit unions, trust companies, and other financial institutions.
  • Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
  • "This acquisition optimizes our API-based financial wellness ecosystem, and also helps strengthen our foothold to enable embedded finance, which we see as a key driver of the future of financial services," said Envestnet President Stuart DePina.
  • Harvest's platform includes such capabilities as automated micro-savings, which helps clients' customers to automate savings for specific goals; and digital account opening, which lets clients and end-investor customers open accounts across savings, wealth, and trust systems through a streamlined process.
  • Harvest's automated micro-saving technology delivers data to the bank or firm, which can then signal when it's time to move someone from a savings solution to a wealth offering, fitting in with Envestnet's financial wellness ecosystem.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.