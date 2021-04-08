IOU Financial to repurchase $2M in convertible debentures

  • IOU Financial (OTCPK:IOUFF) plans to repurchase up to $2M of its convertible debentures at a discount per $1K of principal amount per debenture.
  • The move to repurchase corporate debt comes after a year of strategic initiatives as part of IOU's Pandemic Resilience Plan that focused on reducing corporate expenses.
  • Repurchases will close no later than June 30, 2021 and will lead to reduction in interest expenses of ~$500K for July 2021 to Dec.31, 2023.
  • During March 2021, IOU's loan originations exceeded $12.1M the highest monthly loan origination volume since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • IOU's corporate cash position as of Mar. 31, 2021 was ~$11.5M.
