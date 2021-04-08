Abbott gets CE mark approval for next-generation TriClip device
Apr. 08, 2021 9:29 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)ABTBy: SA News Team
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has received CE Mark for its next-generation TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair System, the first-of-its-kind minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device available in Europe to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR).
- The clip-based therapy, known as TriClip G4, is a non-surgical heart valve repair option specifically designed for the treatment of TR.
- TriClip is delivered to the heart via a catheter inserted through the femoral vein in the leg and works by clipping together a portion of the leaflets of the tricuspid valve to reduce the backflow of blood.
