Abbott gets CE mark approval for next-generation TriClip device

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) has received CE Mark for its next-generation TriClip Transcatheter Tricuspid Valve Repair System, the first-of-its-kind minimally invasive tricuspid heart valve repair device available in Europe to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR).
  • The clip-based therapy, known as TriClip G4, is a non-surgical heart valve repair option specifically designed for the treatment of TR.
  • TriClip is delivered to the heart via a catheter inserted through the femoral vein in the leg and works by clipping together a portion of the leaflets of the tricuspid valve to reduce the backflow of blood.
  • Abbott shares up marginally during premarket trading.
