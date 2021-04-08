Par Technology acquires Punchh in stock and cash deal of~$500M

  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) acquires Punchh, a leader in loyalty and guest engagement solutions, for ~$500M paid in cash and shares of PAR common stock to Punchh stockholders.
  • The company said this acquisition makes PAR a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants and positions PAR to lead the industry with integrated point-of-sale, back office, payment and guest engagement solutions.
  • PAR financed the cash consideration of the purchase price through a combination of equity and debt, including proceeds from the sale of $160M of PAR common stock to PAR Act III, and to funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and a $180M senior secured term loan under a credit agreement.
  • Keith Pascal, Act III partner, joins the board of directors of PAR Technology Corporation and, Ron Shaich, Act III managing partner and founder of Panera Bread, takes a board observer seat.
  • Shares are up 1.77% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.