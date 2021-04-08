Par Technology acquires Punchh in stock and cash deal of~$500M
Apr. 08, 2021 9:31 AM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)PARBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) acquires Punchh, a leader in loyalty and guest engagement solutions, for ~$500M paid in cash and shares of PAR common stock to Punchh stockholders.
- The company said this acquisition makes PAR a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants and positions PAR to lead the industry with integrated point-of-sale, back office, payment and guest engagement solutions.
- PAR financed the cash consideration of the purchase price through a combination of equity and debt, including proceeds from the sale of $160M of PAR common stock to PAR Act III, and to funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates and a $180M senior secured term loan under a credit agreement.
- Keith Pascal, Act III partner, joins the board of directors of PAR Technology Corporation and, Ron Shaich, Act III managing partner and founder of Panera Bread, takes a board observer seat.
- Shares are up 1.77% PM.