General Motors extends some production halts due to chip shortage

  • General Motors (GM -1.6%) is temporarily extending shutdowns at several plants in North America due to the ongoing chip shortage that is disrupting the global automotive industry.
  • The temporary plant closures are for several additional weeks for plants that have already been idled due to the parts shortage and include some new plants.
  • The automaker has already factored in a $1.5B to $2.0B hit to operating profit this year from the lost production.
  • GM's statement: "We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers’ semiconductor requirements and to mitigate impact on GM."
  • Analysts expect GM to churn up $5.23 in EPS this year.
