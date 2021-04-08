XPeng to build new smart EV manufacturing base in Wuhan, backed by the government
Apr. 08, 2021 9:42 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Chinese smart electric vehicle maker, XPeng (XPEV +2.3%) has entered into a cooperation agreement with the City of Wuhan to build a new XPeng Motors Wuhan Smart EV Manufacturing Base with the government backing.
- New facility has an annual capacity of 100,000 units with manufacturing and powertrain plants.
- He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng said, “Smart EVs are booming in popularity in China. We have a long-term strategic roadmap to embrace the sector’s transformation. Expanding our capacity in key hubs like Wuhan plays a critical role. Wuhan’s strategic location as an auto manufacturing and distribution hub will further enhance our supply chain management, sales and distribution network in the future."