Tetragon Acquisition Corporation I announces initial offering for $500M

  • Tetragon Acquisition Corporation I (TACQU) announces an initial public offering 50M units at price $10 per unit.
  • Each unit consists of one share of our Class A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant.
  • Underwriter's option to purchase additional 7.5M units.
  • Shares to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, 'TACQU'.
  • It is a newly incorporated blank check company, incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
  • Abby Levy, is an independent director, she was the managing partner and co-founder at Primetime Partners; she was an executive at SoulCycle from 2017 to 2019; prior to SoulCycle, Ms. Levy teamed with Arianna Huffington to launch Thrive Global in 2016, a behavior change technology company focused on employee productivity and wellness.
