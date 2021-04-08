FLEETCOR invests in Mina, a electric vehicle re-charging software company

  • FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT +0.6%) announces a minority investment in Mina, a cloud-based digital software platform that simplifies charging and payments management for commercial fleets with electric vehicles.
  • The Mina platform integrates with home and work charging points throughout the United Kingdom, to accurately capture energy costs.
  • “The Mina EV investment is the first step in our plan to support our fleet clients’ needs to both re-fuel and re-charge their company vehicles, whether on the road or at home. Early market adoption suggests our clients value Mina’s re-charge energy capture and automatic utility payment, and are supportive of paying a software subscription fee for the simplicity and integration,” commented Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR Chairman and CEO.
