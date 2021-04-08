Kroger called a post-pandemic winner by Argus
Apr. 08, 2021 9:54 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)KRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus checks back in on Kroger (KR -0.1%) after taking in last week's investor meeting.
- Analyst Chris Graja: "While Kroger benefited from high demand for groceries as COVID-19 spread, we think the company has excellent prospects after the crisis, helped by affordable private brands and strong customer analytics, as well as by online ordering and curbside pick-up at virtually all of its stores. The pandemic pushed the U.S. economy into a recession, sent unemployment soaring, and devastated large components of the retail market. It has caused investors to differentiate between business models that are well positioned for the future and those that face significant challenges."
- Kroger is called a survivor as it takes market share before and after the pandemic with help from competitive pricing. Argus expects KR's EBIT to rise over the next few years as the company benefits from ongoing investments and new profit streams.
- Argus keeps a Buy rating on Kroger and price target of $42 vs. the average Wall Street price target of $35.67.