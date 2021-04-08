Neonode and Finetek selected for contactless elevator panel rollout in South Korea
Apr. 08, 2021 9:58 AM ETNeonode Inc. (NEON)NEONBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Neonode (NEON +2.6%) has received a supply order for touch sensor modules to Finetek, who has been selected by a major elevator OEM in South Korea to install its contactless elevator control panel solutions powered by Neonode's technology.
- The order follows the successful completion of testing phase, with the contactless control panel modules now being installed for trials in existing elevators at multiple locations to monitor customers' user experience, according to Finetek.
- The company notes product is approved and ready for a full-scale release.
- "This rollout decision in South Korea represents a great milestone for Neonode and our contactless touch offering," says CEO Dr. Urban Forssell.
