Private members' club Soho House is said to file confidentially for IPO on NYSE
Apr. 08, 2021 10:13 AM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Soho House, which operates a network of private members clubs, is said to have submitted a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO on the NYSE that will value the company at more than $3B.
- The valuation could reach as much as $4B, according to a Sky News report. Soho House considered an IPO two years ago, though decided to raise private money instead.
- The U.K.-based company is majority owned by American investor Ron Burkle.
