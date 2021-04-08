Private members' club Soho House is said to file confidentially for IPO on NYSE

  • Soho House, which operates a network of private members clubs, is said to have submitted a confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an IPO on the NYSE that will value the company at more than $3B.
  • The valuation could reach as much as $4B, according to a Sky News report. Soho House considered an IPO two years ago, though decided to raise private money instead.
  • The U.K.-based company is majority owned by American investor Ron Burkle.
  • Earlier, SPAC Gores Metropoulos II gains on report of deal for lodging startup Sonder.
