Barrick Gold hikes greenhouse gas emission reduction target to 30%
Apr. 08, 2021 8:08 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Barrick Gold (GOLD +1.7%) raises its greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to 30% from 10% en route to its ultimate goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as investors push for climate change initiatives.
- Barrick says it plans for more solar power in Mali and Nevada, and expects to convert a power station in Nevada to natural gas from coal; it already has installed new battery technology at hydropower stations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and converted its power station in the Dominican Republic from heavy fuel oil to cleaner energy sources.
- The miner also says its Scope 1 direct green house gas emissions and Scope 2 indirect green house gas emissions fell 2.5% when compared to 2018 baseline.
- Rival gold producer Newmont also has pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.