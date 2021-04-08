Novartis, Artios in up to $1.3B discovery deal for DNA damage cancer therapies
Apr. 08, 2021 11:30 AM ETNVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and privately held Artios Pharma have signed a deal worth up to $1.3B that leverages Artios' platform to identify DNA damage response (DDR) targets to use with Novartis' portfolio of radioligand therapies.
- Terms of the deal call for a $20M upfront payment from Novartis to Artios, with the latter eligible for up to $1.3B in discovery, development, and sales-based milestones plus royalties.
- The three-year collaboration calls for both companies to perform target discovery and validation, with Novartis selecting up to three DDR targets, receiving worldwide rights to them.
- Last month, Novartis reported that a phase 3 study of 177Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy for prostate cancer, met both primary endpoints.
- Novartis shares are up 0.9% to $87.05 in morning trading.