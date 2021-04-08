House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son and Hollywood executives launch $200M SPAC IPO
Apr. 08, 2021 11:03 AM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor6 Comments
- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s son is teaming up with top entertainment executives from Hollywood and India to launch a $200M initial public offering for International Media Acquisition Corp. (IMAQU), a SPAC that will focus on overseas content businesses.
- Paul Pelosi Jr., a former InfoUSA vice president and former Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase staffer, serves on the special purpose acquisition company’s board.
- So does Hollywood mogul Greg Silverman, former president of creative development and worldwide production at Warner Bros. Pictures, where he helped develop blockbuster films like “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Hangover” and “Wonder Woman.”
- Silverman is also founder and CEO of Stampede Ventures, which bills itself as “a premiere entertainment company sitting at the intersection of Hollywood and Silicon Valley.” Stampede’s management also includes Gideon Yu, former chief financial officer of Facebook and YouTube and co-owner of the San Francisco 49ers.
- Additionally, the SPAC’s board includes David Taghioff, a former executive of talent agencies Creative Artists Agency and the William Morris Agency.
- As for day-to-day management, the SPAC is headed by Chairman and CEO Shibasish Sarkar, a top Indian media executive. Sarkar currently serves as CEO of Reliance Entertainment, part of well-known Indian conglomerate Reliance ADA Group.
- International Media Acquisition Corp. aims to sell 20M investing units at $10 apiece, as per the SPAC’s S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each unit will consist of one Class A share and 0.33 warrants entitling the holder to buy a second share at $11.50 in the future.
- The SPAC’s sponsor is also granting underwriters the option to buy 3M additional units for overallotments, potentially raising another $30M.
- Additionally, the sponsor plans to invest $7.22M to buy 722,000 units at $10 each, or $8.045M for 804,500 units if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Plans call for the SPAC’s units to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IMAQU.” Its shares and warrants will also eventually trade separately under the tickers “IMAQ” and “IMAQW,” respectively.
- IMAQU wrote in its S-1 that it aims to acquire media and entertainment companies “that are positioned to benefit directly from the growth of digitally available content. … We intend to focus our search on content, film, post-production and/or visual effects facilities, animation, streaming, augmented and virtual reality, music, digital media, gaming and e-sports.”
- And while the company said it will look for acquisition targets in any locale, it added that “we believe India and other emerging economics markets, as well as China, represent excellent markets in which to find strong candidates for our initial business combination because of their relatively high growth rates.”
- The company noted that while United States has the world’s largest media and entertainment industry, “emerging and smaller markets are growing at much faster rates than the U.S. and other developed nations.”
- For instance, it said PwC forecasts project that India will have the world’s fastest-growing media market, expanding an estimated 8.8% compound annual growth rate (or "CAGR") between 2019 and 2024.
- The SPAC said that’s followed by Nigeria (with an expected 8.6% CAGR), the Philippines (5.8%), Saudi Arabia (5.4%) and Pakistan (5.4%). IMAQU said projections also estimates that China’s entertainment and media market will grow by a 5.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2024.